Disha Patani is a pioneer when it comes to fitness and having a body that one desires. Disha keeps her workouts interesting by not restricting herself to only weights and cardio. She also adds a pinch of MMA, kick-boxing, and much more.

In her latest Instagram reel, we can see Disha Patani hitting hard at the gym and flaunting her well toned back and arms while she doing her workout and that reel is instantly driving our workout motivation back and stick to our fitness resolution for the year.

Check out the video here:

Disha Patani was last seen in Malang where her care free avatar won hearts and the hot body that one couldn’t get their eyes off.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

