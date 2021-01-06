Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is becoming the woman of her dreams, going by her assertion on social media.

In a new Instagram image that she has posted, Urvashi wears a black number with a plunging neckline. “I’m becoming the woman of my dreams,” she wrote as a caption.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared a note for her mother on her birthday, saying she is thankful to her for guidance and support.

Urvashi Rautela has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s “Black Rose”, based on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant Of Venice”. Urvashi plays a pivotal role based on Shylock in the film.

