Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, is one of the budding actresses of Bollywood. The actress was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s bash with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda.

Reports claim that the 25-year-old actress and Deverakonda were seen bonding like they had been friends for years. After pictures of them made it to social media, many people started wondering if something was brewing between the couple. But it seems there is some news on the professional front.

According to Bollywood Life, Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda might do a film together. A top Telugu producer seems to be planning to rope in the happening actors. Vijay and Sara are also keen on doing a film together but a few things are yet to be finalised. A source has revealed to the publication, “You might just hear an announcement in the next couple of months.”

The Arjun Reddy actor is a hot property among Bollywood’s Gen-Y actresses. While Ananya Panday has already done Liger with him, Janhvi Kapoor had said on Koffee With Karan that she finds him hot.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in David Dhawan’s comedy film Coolie No.1. The film also did well on the OTT platform. Apart from that she also has Atrangi Re in her kitty. There are talks of a movie with Tiger Shroff. Sara Ali Khan who made her debut in 2018 has been in the news throughout 2019-2020 for varied reasons.

On other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is looking at making a grand entry in Bollywood with Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film’s leading is Ananya Panday.

