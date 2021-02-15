Vijay Deverakonda has become a sensation post the grand success of Arjun Reddy. His fandom grew further after the humongous success of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. More particularly, Vijay, basically a Telugu star, has become more popular in Hindi speaking belt of the country. The craze is such that he has already been flooded with Bollywood offers and his upcoming Liger is one of them.

Speaking of Liger, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions as one of the producers. It’s a multilingual film which also features Ananya Panday. It’s an official entry for Vijay into the world of Bollywood. But do you know, to make his Hindi debut more memorable, the actor has an amazing surprise for his fans?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Liger will have Vijay Deverakonda speaking his own Hindi lines. Yes, you read that right! Vijay will be reciting his own dialogues in Hindi rather than opting for a dubbing artist. This move is taken to maintain a touch of realism to the film.

“Southern superstars like Rajinikanth and Ramcharan Teja often make the mistake of getting a professional dubbing artiste to do their Hindi dialogues. That is the worst thing an actor can do to his career in Hindi cinema. Vijay Deverakonda won’t make that mistake,” adds the source close to Liger.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, the release date of Liger has been announced. Dharma Productions who will be bankrolling the project took to Twitter and made a proclamation of its arrival on 9th September 2021. The film will be releasing simultaneously in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

