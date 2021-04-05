Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with a kitten as he is waiting for his COVID-19 test results.

Advertisement

Kartik posted a picture on Instagram this Sunday. He shared an old picture posing with a kitten. In the image, he is seen dressed in a red T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants while the kitten is seen sitting next to him and looking his way.

Advertisement

“Waiting for my report (cat emoji) (positive and negative emoji),” Kartik Aaryan wrote alongside the picture.

Kartik had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. At the end of last month, Kartik Aaryan took to social and shared an image sharing the funny side effect of contraction coronavirus. Sharing an image of doing the handstand, he captioned it, “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)”.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik Aaryan would also be seen in the film “Dhamaka” which would be released on OTT.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Uses This Cost-Free Beauty Hack For A Flawless Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube