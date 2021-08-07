Advertisement

Aditya Narayan is a versatile celebrity. He’s sung some really celebrated tracks in the past. But he’s truly enjoyed his journey as a host that earned him fame, as well as, money! But what he truly wanted to be was a successful singer. Despite singing tracks like Tattad Tattad for Ranveer Singh in Ram Leela, the Indian Idol 12 host had to sit jobless at home! Here’s all about his tough times.

As most know, Aditya began his acting journey with Shaapit. But what most don’t know, is that he did so because he was offered to sing all the songs in the movie. The film tanked and he was left jobless. He later even sang for movies like Ram Leela and Dil Bechara, but never got work consistently in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Opening all about it, Aditya Narayan told Indian Express, “I also got to sing a song (Tattad Tattad), which became a hit. Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film, and I thought life would be easy. But even then I didn’t get any offers and thus rather than sitting at home, I decided to pursue television again and started working on my independent music. After hearing covers on my channel, AR Rahman offered me a song in Dil Bechara, and even Vishal-Shekhar made me sing.”

Aditya Narayan also recalled his journey as a television host. Talking about how life changed after he accepted the offer to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Aditya continued, “I thought it was a music show, I am a singer, so it’s a natural choice, so let’s give it a try. Cut to now, I became super famous and girls were coming and kissing me. I soon started getting more TV offers and even films but no songs, that’s when I said hold on. I decided to take up Shaapit because Vikram agreed to make me sing all the songs. I became an actor so that I could sing. The film didn’t work as per expectations, and it was also the first time I faced failure. No one would pick my calls, there were no live shows. I had to start from scratch.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan is bidding adieu to his journey as a host in 2022. He’s going to give music another chance, a full-fledged one this time!

Must Read: Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Performs Action Scenes At A Height Of 14,000 Ft To Keep It Real

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube