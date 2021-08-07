Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his next Shershaah – story of the Hero of Kargil, Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC). With some intense large-scale action sequences, the film was shot in extreme conditions.

Keeping it authentic, major portions of the film were shot at a height of approx. 14,000 ft in Kargil itself. To give justice to those action sequences, Sidharth Malhotra made sure he did all the heavy hand-to-hand combat as well as weaponry scenes himself. The height also made it tough to recover from any on-set injuries due to lack of oxygen. The trailer of the film shows that the team has definitely pulled off some realistic action sequences.

Watch the trailer:

Meanwhile, it seems like Shershaah will emerge as a game-changer for Sidharth Malhotra. The story transits from Batra’s personal life to his professional journey. The actor is likely to enter the big leagues as he eases into the role of a young romantic boy next door & an action war hero all in one film.

As preparation work, Sidharth has been associated with Capt. Vikram Batra’s story right from the beginning. He met up with Captain Batra’s family, including his twin brother Vishal Batra before filming as a part of his prep.

Shershaah releases on 12th August.

