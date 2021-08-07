Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back her iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A recent report revealed that actress Disha Parmar, who recently got hitched to Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, is all set to star in the new season opposite Nakuul Mehta.

A picture recently went viral on social media wherein Nakuul and Disha can be seen standing next to each other. Many suggested that the two stars have started shooting for Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2. Now it seems the speculations were true. Scroll down to know more.

Both Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of a certain shooting location on their stories. Nakuul shared a video of him from the sets, wherein he gives fans a glimpse of his vanity van door that reads his name “Nakuul Mehta”. The actor then featured in the video and made a peace sign. He had donned a face mask. Nakuul looked smart dressed in a blue tuxedo.

Disha on the other hand shared pictures from the sets which seem to be from the make-up room. She shared a black and white picture of her dressing table with a star emoji. The actress also shared another boomerang video of her from the sets. She is dressed in a blue kurta and looks mesmerizing.

Previously, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Nakuul Mehta were supposed to do the show as Ram and Priya. The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya recently went live on Instagram to chat with fans about their life. She talked about the recent road trip and her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

During this session, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also said, “Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn’t feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.”

Well, Divyanka seems to be right as Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar look amazing as a couple on screen.

