Popular television Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been in a strong relationship for quite a while now. As fans are now wondering whether the two will tie the knot any sooner, Jaiswal now answers the question in the latest report. Scroll down to know their wedding plans.

The actress is well known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She emerged as the runner up of both reality shows.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rocky Jaiswal was asked about their relationship and whether we can see them getting married soon. To which he said, “We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married.”

Jaiswal also reveals that they are secure with each other, they feel comfortable waiting for marriage. He said, “We don’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now.”

Hina Khan and Rocky met on the sets of her debut show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she worked for over a decade. The two fell in love and they are together ever since. Rocky Jaiswal claims that the two share a strong bond and are extremely close to each other. He said, “The openness and transparency that we have in our relationship is amazing especially when you see what’s happening around everywhere. People are doing what not even after being together for years.”

