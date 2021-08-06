Advertisement

Two of Colors’ reality shows – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15 are grabbing the most headlines now a day. In the midst of all this, there were speculations that KKK 11’s Sana Makbul has been approached for the controversial reality show.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Sana got candid about being approached, whether or not she’s actually participating in the reality show and more. Read on to know all she had to say.

With speculation around about Sana Makbul being a housemate in the soon to premiere Bigg Boss 15/Bigg Boss OTT, we asked her if there was any truth to it. Answering us, the Khatron Ki Khiladi 11 contestant said, “I showed my interest in Bigg Boss before going to Cape Town, I was very vocal about it. If there is an opportunity that comes my way for Bigg Boss or they approach me for it then why not. I’ll consider it. Having said that, I would say speculations are going around that I am doing Bigg Boss – a lot of people already think I’m doing Bigg Boss,” she added, “No, I’m not doing Bigg Boss.”

Talking further about being a part of the controversial reality show, Sana Makbul said, “Bigg Boss has always been very strong and a very opinionated game for me. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventurous show. At the end of the day, you are there from your mind and from your physical strength as it’s an adventurous show. Bigg Boss is all about your mind. How strong is your brain, how strong you are? It’s a personality show. Woh aapko haar padav pe test karta hai. How strong (you are), in terms of talking, in terms of making relationships, in terms of arguing, in terms of fighting – on that aspect when I think I can do it, I don’t get that confidence in me. I think that’s holding me back as of yet.”

Sana Makbul – putting an end to the rumours finally said, “Rumours are rumours. People are talking a lot about me lately, so I would want to say – No, it’s not true. Jab hoga tab hoga. When is the right time, is the right time. If I have to go into Bigg Boss then I will go into Bigg Boss. But as of now, it’s no.”

We further asked her if rumours of her being a potential Bigg Boss 15 contestant rose because she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Responding to this observation, Sana Makbul said, “Maybe, maybe. Because even before going, people told me ‘arey yaar she is going to do the next Bigg Boss.’ I was like ‘Excuse me?’ ‘Like seriously?’ I have always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and of course I’ve been watching Bigg Boss.”

She added, “To be honest, Bigg Boss people have approached me last to last year also but that time I was not ready, so I was like no… I don’t want to do Bigg Boss because I don’t understand that game. But then during the pandemic, a lot of things changed, mentally I changed, my thinking changed, my personality changed. Then I was like no, I think I can do it. I got the confidence. If I can stay under my roof for three months (then) you can stay anywhere.”

She concluded, “ I can think about it. I can do it and I was like why not! It’s an exciting thing, it’s an exciting journey and I have always believed in trying something new, going out of your comfort zone. Khatron Ke Khiladi was one of that, and Bigg Boss if I happen to do it I would say, yes Bigg Boss would be putting my shoes in an uncomfortable space where I want to be comfortable.”

But Sana Makbul fans, don’t be sad even if she isn’t part of this season – she is open to featuring in its future editions.

