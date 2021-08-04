Advertisement

It’s Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh aka #ShaHina ruling the romance charts as the duo post delivering a blockbuster hit #baarishbanjaana are back. You read that right!

In a recent story shared by actress Hina Khan in where the star was seen teasing the fans by giving a glimpse of herself with ace actor Shaheer Sheikh sitting next to her with captions stating, “#ShaHina is back. Wait for it!” As their unforgettable camaraderie and chemistry has been shooting the moons on the Internet #Shahina breaking this news to their fans created major buzz amongst netizens.

Advertisement

Not much has been revealed about the project except that the duo are shooting in Chandigarh for the untitled project.

Shaheer Sheikh will soon be seen reminiscing Sanjay Dutt’s hit track #MeraDilBhiKitnaPagalHai while Hina Khan’s recently released her award-winning hit film #lines.

Actress Hina Khan, whose film “Lines” was recently released on an OTT platform, had to shoot scenes involving bike rides for which she learnt how to ride a bike in order to ace the part.

Hina plays the role of Nazia in the film, which traces the life of a family living in a small village on the Kargil borders and how an outbreak of war changes their lives. The film stars Hina alongside well-known actress Farida Jalal.

Hina practised on a Yamaha bike of the ’90s. She had to learn how to ride a bike from scratch but got a hold of it within a week.

Sharing her experience, Hina told IANS: “When I noted that there is a scene in which I have to ride a bike, it was shocking. I was so nervous as I had never ridden a bike before and had to start from scratch.

“I did fall a couple of times and got injured too, but nothing major happened thankfully. It was all worth it in the end. And yes, it was tough, but it was super fun as well.”

Must Read: Sunny Deol To Team Up With R Balki As He Brings Best Of Both The Worlds With Dulquer Salmaan & Shreya Dhanwanthary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube