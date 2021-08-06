Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is close to witnessing its finale. There have been numerous speculations about the contestant that will get eliminated before the grand finale. While some say it’s Shanmukhapriya, other speculations suggest it’s Sayali Kamble. Amidst all the tension, a relief comes in as Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik and team are seen performing the viral ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar.’ Read on for details!

The upcoming episode will witness the OG boy Sahdev Dirdo perform on his viral Baspan Ka Pyaar. His video surfaced the internet last month and went viral in no time. Several other celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh amongst others performed on the on-going trend previously.

In a video shared by Aditya Narayan, one could see Indian Idol 12 team surrounding Sahdev Dirdo. He dubs to the lyrics of Baspan Ka Pyaar as Shamukhapriya, Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik amongst other sing along. The entire team then dances carefree when the beats pickup!

Aditya Narayan captioned the post, “#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team 🕺🏽 Feat. @arunitakanjilal @mohd.danish.official @nihal_tauro_official @shanmukhapriya_1925 @saylikamble_music @sonukakkarofficial @anumalikmusic & @pawandeeprajan’s hands”

Check out the super-fun video of Indian Idol 12 team below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Previously, Badshah got on a video call with the Baspan Ka Pyaar boy and offered him a song alongside him. Sahdev has truly gained massive popularity over time.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is also making noise over Neha Kakkar not being a part of the finale. It is said that the singer has instead decided to spend time with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

“Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end,” reported a source close to TOI.

