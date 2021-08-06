Advertisement

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti is well known for playing the role of Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. But she shot to fame for her role as Manju Sharma in Comedy Nights with Kapil wherein she was the comedian’s wife. She then played the role of Sarla Gulati and Bhuri in the following seasons.

However, many were disappointed when the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show teaser was released. The actress was missing from the promo which led to many believe that she left the show. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience.

Now Sumona Chakravarti has now made Instagram Reel debut and she made sure that her maiden video is a hot one! In the video, she was seen dressed in a black monokini doing a back hair flip in a pool. Sharing the throwback video, she wrote, “Reel virgin finally making a debut with a throwback! P.s after several failed attempts, finally managed to get it right (how to make a reel & the video itself) LOL”

Take a look at the video below:

Two weeks ago, Sumona shared a cryptic note on Instagram after Kapil Sharma released a picture with the show’s team after vaccination, which suspiciously left her out. She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need. The quote said about not getting what is owed to us despite doing our best.

Sumona Chakravarti’s quote read, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back.”

