Kapil Sharma is the undisputed king of television comedy in India. Over the years, he rose from shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus and now hosts his own The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. However, his journey as a talk-show host began with Colors’ Comedy Nights with Kapil, which truly launched him to stardom. Since then, his shows have entertained millions across the globe.

While the fun has been constant, one thing has always changed in his shows—the cast. The show has witnessed cast reshuffles that have left fans questioning the reasons behind such changes. One of the most notable departures was Upasana Singh, popularly known as Bua, on Comedy Nights with Kapil. She was never seen on Kapil’s shows after it moved to Sony.

Upasana Singh Couldn’t Join The Kapil Sharma Show Due To Her Contract With Colors

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana Singh reflected on her departure from Kapil’s show. The actor revealed they parted ways due to her contract with Colors, the original channel airing the show. While Kapil’s other cast members switched to the new show, Upasana was legally bound to stay with Colors. “My contract was with Colors and I did not have a contract with Kapil’s team. So when Kapil moved to Sony, I couldn’t because I had a contract with Colors,” Upasana revealed.

Further, she also felt that there was not much to do as a character in the show. “After a certain point, there was nothing left for me to do. I told Kapil also. We still have a great relationship. It’s not like we had a fight or anything. I told Kapil that it’s not the same anymore, it’s not as fun.”

Post-Kapil’s exit, Colors replaced Comedy Nights with Kapil with another comedy series featuring Krushna Abhishek, in which Upasana was obligated to perform. However, she was not very satisfied with her experience on the new show. While there were professional hurdles between Kapil and Upasana, their friendship remains as strong as ever. “If I call him, he will pick up,” Upasana said in the interview.

