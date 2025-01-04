Upasana Singh is an actor and comedian, widely popular for her iconic roles in films like Judwaa and her unforgettable appearances on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Besides Bollywood, Singh has also worked in various regional movies in the Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, and Gujarati industries. Now, Singh is in the news again for her brave nature, where she opened up on a harrowing incident from her early days in the film industry.

Speaking candidly during an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actress recalled an unsettling encounter with a South Indian director who allegedly tried to exploit her under the guise of a professional meeting for a film opposite Anil Kapoor. The incident left her emotionally shaken. However, it also became a turning point in her life where she learned the harsh reality of the cinema.

Upasana Singh Was Shocked By Disturbing Statement From The Director

Upasana Singh revealed that a prominent South Indian director had signed her for a role opposite Anil Kapoor in a film. Being cautious, she always brought her mother or sister along during visits to his office. However, things took a turn when the director called her to a hotel in Juhu late one night for a “sitting.” The actress initially insisted that she would prefer to meet during the day for obvious reasons. However, the director’s reply left her stunned. “He asked, ‘Nahi, tum sitting ka matlab nahi samjhi?’” Singh recalled.

She became disturbed and was unable to sleep. Singh then decided to confront the situation head-on. “Phir mera sardaarni vala dimaag satka. His office was in Bandra and the next morning, I went there. He was having a meeting with three to four people. His secretary asked me to wait outside but I didn’t. I barged in and abused him in front of those people in Punjabi for nearly five minutes continuously,” Singh recalled.

Although she felt proud to stand up for herself, Singh admitted that the incident deeply troubled her. “I remembered that I had informed a lot of people that I had signed the film with Anil. I couldn’t stop crying while walking on the footpath,” Upasana Singh said.

