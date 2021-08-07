Advertisement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful actresses in the industry. She is well known for speaking her mind without mincing her words. The actress has also been embroiled in a lot of controversy for speaking her mind. She once expressed her dislike for Deepika Padukone on a public platform.

Back in 2014, Deepika won the Best Actress award for her performance in Happy New Year over Kangana’s role in Queen. However, the Padmaavat actress dedicated it to Kangana for her brilliant performance in Queen. The kind gesture did not go down well with the Thalaivi actress. The incident led to a cold war between the two actresses.

Kangana Ranaut too openly admitted to being not friends with Deepika Padukone during a conversation with Rajeev Masand. When she was asked if things were better between the two, the actress rolled her eyes and said that she just want to be left alone. Not just that, she even took a jibe at Deepika saying, “They should concentrate on their work because probably what they want to achieve by interfering in my life, they will achieve when they concentrate more on their work, their films, and their performances. But that’s not happening.”

However, Deepika was asked about her infamous cold war with Kangana during a conversation with Filmfare, the actress said that it was one-sided and irrelevant. She said, “It’s only one-sided. It’s irrelevant. It’s really irrelevant. I have way too much going on in my life so what people say, what people do, what people think is really irrelevant.”

Deepika Padukone later also responded to Kangana Ranaut’s statement. Talking to Miss Malini, Deepika said, “Really?! She said that? Then why she makes these desperate calls to paint a parallel reality and sends never-ending cunning texts to invite me for her trials and parties? Well, she seems rather invested in the irrelevant stuff.”

Kangana continues to criticize Deepika even today, be it for visit to JNU or her TikTok video on acid attack survivors.

