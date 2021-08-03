Advertisement

Raju Srivastava has been missing from the Television screens for a while now. He’s been a major game-changer for comedy shows in India. He’s known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan, Lalu Prasad Yadav amongst others. The good thing is that the comedian is soon coming up with a new show. Is it a threat to Kapil Sharma? Read on for the comedian’s answer.

For the unversed, Raju is coming up with a new show called, ‘Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava.’ The show was initially planned for a digital release but the team is now bombarded with offers from various channels. Meanwhile, Kapil is soon coming up with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show too.

During a media interaction, Raju Srivastava was talking about other contemporaries who have been coming up with their comedy shows as well. When asked if Kapil Sharma feels threatened because of the competition, the comedian responded, “Bilkul dara nai hai wo, wo bhi apna bhai hi hai. Pehle toh hum katthe shows bhi karte the. Ek zamana tha wo toh humare show dekhne bhi ata tha. Bohot acha kar raha hai. (He’s not scared at all, he’s like our brother too. We even used to do shows together. There was a time when he would come to see out show. He’s doing really well for himself.)”

Raju Srivastava continued, “I feel our country is really huge. Our India is so grand that one or two comedy shows are not enough. Their should be more shows in the country.”

During the conversation Raju even joked that Rahul Gandhi is the bread and butter of his career. He added, “Rahul Gandhi toh humari khurak hai, humse bade comedian hai. Sabse bada competition mera unhi se hai. Unki bhi khichai hogi. (Rahul Gandhi is a bigger comedian than we are. He’s my biggest competition. We’ll be pulling his legs too.)

Are you excited for Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava? Share with us in the comments section below.

