Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married on July 16, and since then, they have been winning our hearts with their cute romance. Recently, when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant celebrated two million followers on Instagram via a live session, the actress was called out for not wearing sindoor. While the duo joked about it then, the actress has once again been trolled for the same.

The actress recently shared some pictures on social media, but some eagle eye ‘fans’ quickly noticed her bare maang (forehead) once again. This time though, the actress gave these trolls a fitting reply. Read on to know what she said.

Disha Parmar recently took to social media and shared a series of pictures looking gorgeous in pink. While she opted for a bright pink saree with gold embroidery and traditional jewellery, the newlywed Mrs Rahul Vaidya applied minimal makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun. She captioned her post, “Happy Puppy! Saree: @labelkanupriya @_neelangi_.”

While hubby dearest Rahul Vaidya commented, “My baby is killing it, “some netizens were happy looking at these pictures. Wondering why? Well, because she wasn’t wearing sindoor – again! Some ‘fans’ of Disha Parmar took to the comments section and wrote, “sindur nahi lagaya again (again you didn’t apply sindoor)” and “sindur lagane me kya hota hai (what happens if you apply sindoor).” A few others also wrote, “bohut sundar lag rahi ho app par sindur mein or khilti (You are looking beautiful but would look prettier had you applied sindoor),” “Disha sindur kaha hai (Disha, where is the sindoor)” and “missing sindoor gives feeling of looking you as widowed lady…”

Responding to these comments, Disha Parmar has a fiery response. Taking to the same section, she wrote, “Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor… it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?” Well said, Disha.

While a few ‘fans’ criticized her for not wearing sindoor once again, many others complimented the actress on her beauty and even added that it’s her life and she can do as she pleases. One user wrote, “Don’t affect yourself with this kind of sick mentality people they are jobless they can’t see somebody happiness you fans support you an dlove you so much stay happy and keep smiling always.” Another wrote, “Its bloody her life… Her face and her choice to wear a sindoor or to wear a mangalsutra… Grow up we are living in 21st century… when are a we gonna get rid of the pathetic Mentality??”

What are your thoughts on Disha Parmar not applying sindoor? Do you think she should be criticized and trolled by netizens?? Let us know in the comments below.

