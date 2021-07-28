Advertisement

Dr Deepa Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor from Jaipur, recently lost her life in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanga Valley. The incident, that occurred on Sunday, took nine more lives and injured a few other tourists. She was once a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan’s hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

As people are mourning the loss of lives in the sudden landslide, her old posts are going viral. Eagle-eyed netizens unearthed Deepa’s reality show connection. She had shared a series of pictures in 2019 from her reality show participation. She had participated in season 7 and had reportedly won Rs 6,40,000 on the quiz show.

Sharing the picture, Dr Deepa Sharma wrote, “Memories, six years ago, when I was on KBC hot seat on 5th October and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji.” Take a look at the post below:

Hours before the incident, Dr Deepa Sharma had shared a photo from her trip. In the photo, she was seen standing at a bridge at the end of the mountain, and vehicles were damaged as boulders rolled down the hill. She captioned her final picture, “Life is nothing without mother nature.”

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

In another tweet, Deepa had tweeted a picture on the day of the landslide. She was at the Indo-Tibetan border. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.”

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also mourned the loss of Dr. Deepa Sharma in the landslide. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali …. Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic… Oh God!!!”

