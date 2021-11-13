After enjoying blockbuster collections during its opening week, Sooryavanshi has entered the second week on a good note. Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, the film is all set to grow over the weekend after setting the stage right on its second Friday.

With practically no competition in theatres, this Rohit Shetty directorial has retained a maximum number of screens. The response too is good from the audience thanks to good word-of-mouth. Below is all you need to know how the film fared on its day 8.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has earned in the range of 6.50-7.50 crores. It takes the grand total of the film to 127.16-128.16 crores. The film will be easily crossing the 140 crore mark during its second weekend. As 150 crores is given now, it will be interesting to see if the film manages to attain the 200 crore mark.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaaferi and others in key roles. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film ’83’, says the success of the latest cop drama has put an end to conjectures regarding the fate of the theatre business.

Tahir says: “The return of the theatrical is no longer a myth but a reality. Sooryavanshi has proven that and its collections have given a huge boost to the industry that was hit by the pandemic. With this, there is a newfound surge in optimism running through the industry and I’m delighted to see the positivity around every project.”

