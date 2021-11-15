Aamir Khan has carved his name in Bollywood with his acting prowess. Back in 1988, when the Dangal star had just singed his debut film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, the young actor had revealed that he went through the same audition process just like every actor; he got selected in the film just because the makers saw some potential in him.

Advertisement

Coming from a filmy background, the actor never asked anyone to work in a specific film just because his father Tahir Hussain was a film producer. Instead, the actor stayed true to himself and received major films with his own talent.

Advertisement

Although Aamir Khan was part of ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ as a child actor, but ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ helped him come into the limelight. During an interview in 1988, the actor was asked if the romantic film was made to launch him, he told, “Nobody would spend so much money just because you happened to be related. I had to go throw the routine of a screen test and audition. Well, I was given preference but that’s because they saw the potential in me. There has to be that something in you which cuts you apart from the rest and in my case, it was noticed.”

Surprisingly, Aamir Khan had claimed that he wasn’t keen on doing Bollywood film, he told, “As a child, I was shy, high-strung, goofy and awkward, acting was far remote from my thoughts, my ‘filmy’ connections disillusioned me further. My dad (Tahir Hussain) being a producer, paid the directors and artists; yet he had to regularly chase them, as they would play musical chairs with him before completing his films. Seeing these unfavourable conditions, I vowed that I would never become a producer or have anything to do with films.”

Talking about how he grew close with the craft of acting, the ‘Fanaa’ actor shares, “Acting was merely by accident when I was in XII std, Aditya Bhattacharya approached me for his short film, which he desired to send for the festival and I said ‘Yes’ just for the fun of it. I enjoyed the experience and it gradually grew on me making me confident of the fact that I could act, I then made up my mind to take acting as a profession.”

Aamir Khan is currently one of the most adored actors/producers in the industry and he has never approached anyone to get work. Seems like Aamir had already seen his destiny as he had shared that, he would never try to grab roles.

Talking about the kind of roles he would like to play in future films, the actor said, “Getting typecast can make you claustrophobic; I’ll take my time rather than get swept up in some kind of image. I want to do roles that suit me. I’m aware of the fact that unless you’ve ‘hits’ behind you nobody takes you seriously. If Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a hit, I can be choosy; otherwise, I’ll take whatever comes my way. My performance will be my publicity.”

Aamir Khan concluded by saying, “My future plans are not yet set in my mind. I’d rather not talk about them now. I’m looking forward to the best of times. I want to do well and be appreciated, naturally, but I don’t know what destiny has in store for me. If I’m not a successful actor then I’ll turn to direction. I’m very ambitious and it has been my ambition that has kept me going so far.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Net Worth: 11 Crores Per Movie, Kay Beauty To Huge Brand Endorsements – All About Kat’s Assets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube