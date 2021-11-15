After spending nearly a decade together as boyfriend and girlfriend, Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are finally tying the knot. A life moment that was reportedly also postponed owing to the pandemic is taking place today, November 15, at a lavish venue in Chandigarh in the presence of close friends and family.

For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa met while on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights. The duo fell in love and have been together since. On Saturday, November 13, the much in love couple had an all-white themed engagement ceremony and are now all set to tie the nuptial knot.

As per several media reports, Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa had their pre-wedding rituals, including Sangeet and Mehendi, on November 14 and will be getting married on November 15. Now, an ETimes report has revealed a couple of Bollywood celebs who have received an invitation to the intimate affair. While pictures of Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem at the couple’s engagement ceremony made the round of social media, the wedding guest list will also include Aditi Rao Hydari and director Amar Kaushik are also part of the guest list.

As per the report, Aditi and Patralekhaa were flat-mates in Mumbai at one point in time. That’s not it. The report also states that Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap will also attend the actors’ wedding.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding a little more, the couple is taking the plunge at Oberoi Sukhvillas, a grand seven-star property in Chandigarh located amid a forest reserve away from the city. The celebration will be an intimate affair with only 100 to 150 people making it to the guest list.

Coming back to the recent engagement and wedding functions the couple held, an adorable video of Rajkummar & Patralekhaa went viral on the internet. It sees them getting down on their knees as they exchange rings and dance to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Team Koimoi wishes them loads of love on this new chapter of their life.

