KRK aka Kamaal R Khan is one of the most notorious trolls out there when it comes to trolling the B-industry and its members. The self-proclaimed critic and Bollywood expert, has been taking digs at the actors and actresses for years now. Well, this time his target is not Akshay Kumar but his co-actor Manushi Chhillar!

Check out what the critic has to say about Akshay’s upcoming film and his co-star.

While reviewing the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Prithviraj, KRK gave a very subtle review about Akshay, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt’s intro in the teaser. The moment the teaser introduced Manushi Chhillar in it, he took a random jab at her by calling her ‘chillar’.

Talking about Manushi Chhillar’s intro in Prithviraj teaser, KRK said, “Aur ab heroine Chillar ka introduction hai, wo tho bechari pehele se he chillar hai tho film mai bhi mere khayal mai usska role chillar he hoga.” ( Now comes the introduction of heroine Chillar ( Manushi), That poor thing in already “chillar” and hence her role in the movie will also be “chillar”)

Check out the review below:

Other than Manushi, just recently, the self-proclaimed critic had made some ugly digs at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too! He was irked when the actress was felicitated with a Padma Shri award.

There’s a lot of noise being made currently over Kangana’s recent statement on India’s Independence. She was heard saying, “Vo azaadi nahi thi, vo bheekh thi. Jo azaadi mili hai, vo 2014 mei mili hai.”

Targeting and reacting to the statement made by Kangana Ranaut, he was seen dragging her affairs with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi into the matter through his tweet.

“कहीं कंगना देश की आज़ादी को, अपनी आज़ादी से तो नहीं जोड़ रही है? क्योंकि #KanganaRanaut कहती है कि उसको 2014 के बाद आजादी मिली है! उससे पहले वो ऋतिक रोशन और अदित्य पंचोली की ग्रिफ्त में थी! (Is Kangana attaching India’s freedom to that of hers? She says she found freedom only after 2014. She was trapped by Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi before that!),” he tweeted.

Coming back to the topic, let’s see if Manushi Chhillar has some comeback on KRK’s ‘chillar’ comment.

