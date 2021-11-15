Actor Akshay Kumar has lately been celebrating the success of his film Sooryavanshi, which has been creating a huge impact on the box office. According to a recent report, the actor took inspiration from a real-life police officer who has worked in Mumbai Police for years now. He openly admitted that Vishwas Nangare Patil was the role model for his character in the movie.

For the unversed, Sooryavanshi is an action-drama film that hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, and instantly received a positive response from the audience. The film is based on the life of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who works in the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty and starred popular actors like Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in key roles.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar recently shed some light on the inspiration behind this role. He spoke about IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil who is well-known for his contributions during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor spoke highly of the officer’s fit body and erect posture, which left a strong impression on him.

Speaking about Patilji, he said, “I don’t have an iota of hesitation in saying that Vishwas Nangare Patilji has been my inspiration for playing a cop in the film. I have known him for years, and it impresses me to no end to see an IPS officer, who is so upright and on-point.”

Akshay Kumar also further added, “He is tough on the exterior and all heart inside, because he does so many good deeds as a part of his duty. He led a team of frontline workers during the recent Covid-19 crisis. Also, he is extremely fit and works hard on his health. Who else did I need as a role model for my character as a police officer in the film?”.

