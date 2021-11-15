As expected, Sooryavanshi saw very good growth on Sunday with 13.39 crores* more coming in. This is a day reserved for family audiences to step into theatres in large numbers and it’s good to see how Sooryavanshi is bringing back normalcy at the box office. The trending so far is on the same lines as the pre-pandemic era and Sunday numbers have given a good enough indication that weekdays of the second week too would end up being fairly stable.

Advertisement

The film has now accumulated 151.23 crores* at the box office and this is quite good. In fact, before the release of the film, most in the industry would have been content to see this as the lifetime total as there was so much uncertainty around audience footfalls. Hence, now that such collections have come in a matter of just 10 days, anything that comes from here is an added bonus.

Advertisement

There are four more days for the film to continue with its uninterrupted run before Bunty aur Babli 2 arrives. However, so far the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer is coming across as a multiplex film. That said, when Bunty aur Babli with Abhishek Bachchan and Rani had released, it had done well in single screens as well as multiplexes. Nevertheless, if the sequel ends up invading primarily the multiplexes, then Sooryavanshi will have a shot at single screens in the second week as well, which will strengthen its overall collections further.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office: Topples Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees & 7 More 100 Crore Biggies In All-Time Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube