Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have lately been busy promoting their next film Bunty Aur Babli 2, which has been scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. In a fun conversation with each other, the two actors covered a wide range of fun topics, some of which are hilarious and surprising. Saif revealed in a segment that his son Taimur wanted to become a bad guy when he witnessed his father as one in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

For the unversed, Saif and Rani are reuniting for a Bollywood film after close to 12 years, which makes the movie even more special for their fans. They were previously seen together in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, which was also produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. In order to promote their upcoming comedy flick, the two participated in a short video segment where they unveiled numerous details about their personal and professional lives.

In a part of the video, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his negative role in the film Tanhaji had quite an impact on his elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The young boy wanted to become a bad guy and rob banks after watching the movie. Even though Saif tried his best, he could convince Taimur to drop the plan.

Saif Ali Khan also shed some light on parenting and said, “Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I have no idea what we are doing, just hoping for the best. I keep saying this is the good guy, this is what the role, this is what it should be, he is like, ‘No, I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone’s money”. Then I hand over to his mother and say ‘Please sort this out!’”

