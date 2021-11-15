Pankaj Tripathi, who will be soon seen as a shrewd cop in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, feels that after having gone through a tough time during the pandemic, a healthy dose of laughter and entertainment will help us connect better with each other on a social level.

Speaking about the concept of family entertainers, the actor says, “Family entertainers are my favourite genre. There is no greater joy for an actor but to see the entire family coming to the theatre to watch a film and getting thoroughly entertained by it. As a kid, I used to look forward to going to a theatre to watch a film with my family. It was a moment of celebration. We used to love getting transported into new worlds and fantastic stories.”

Pankaj Tripathi suggests that after months of living a disrupted and solitary lifestyle due to the pandemic, the road to salvation would emerge from the movies as cinemas provide a community viewing experience. He says, “As we emerge from the pandemic, I’m feeling we would want to watch movies and celebrate moments of togetherness with our families because we have really missed doing that for sure.”

Talking about the upcoming release, Pankaj Tripathi states, “When I got the script of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, I was thrilled that I was doing a true blue Hindi film that the entire family could watch and enjoy. I definitely want to watch this film with my family and see them laugh their hearts out. We have all gone through a very difficult time due to the pandemic and a little bit of laughter will only help us connect with each other better.”

Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which is the sequel to the hit 2005 heist comedy, is all set to release in cinemas on November 19.

