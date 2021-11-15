As international destinations are slowly opening up after the coronavirus pandemic, many are going on vacation to exotic locations to recharge. Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are in the Maldives for a family vacation.

The couple has been sharing some pictures on Instagram from their vacation and that are now going viral on social media. They will be celebrating their daughter’s 10th birthday in the island nation on November 16.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture from the ocean-facing resort which comes with a view of the white sand with loungers placed on it. Sharing the picture, he captioned it “Not a bad view to wake up to.” Take a look at the amazing picture below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

Here are some of the pics which were shared on Abhishek and Aishwarya’s Instagram stories:

Now the pictures of their vacation are going viral on social media. For fans who are wondering about this luxurious property, we reveal that both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are staying at the Amilla resort that has villas for 2-20 guests. Reportedly, the resort has different kinds of villas including Reef Water Pool Villa, Sunset Water Pool Villa, Lagoon Water Pool Villa, and Multi-Bedroom Residences. The villa approximately ranges Rs 10 lakh per night.

The most expensive estate is described as a hip, luxurious light-filled space which cost approximately around Rs 14 lakhs.

