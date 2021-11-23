Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das has lately been in the news mainly for the controversial statements in his most-recent monologue. He was nominated for an International Emmy Award which was held on the evening of November 22, 2021. Vir Das was quick to gain backlash from the netizens for his thank-you Tweet, following the event, even though it was all things positive. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha decided to come to his rescue, calling out a troll with a sassy comment.

For the unversed, Das has been facing a lot of heat on the internet, ever since a clip from his live set, Two Indias, went viral across social media platforms. In the short video, the comedian can be seen drawing comparisons between the two polarizing sides of India, one of which needs urgent attention. He highlighted a wide range of topics including the Lakhimpur Kheri case, crimes against women, and the cricket craze in the country. He called out the citizens for ignoring these issues and was quick to receive mixed reactions from the people.

In his most recent Twitter post, Vir Das has spoken about being nominated for an Emmy for his stand up special titled For India. He mentioned that he lost to Call My Agent but ended up receiving a special medal and a “fantastic” salad at the event. Vir Das put up two pictures and wrote, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys”.

The tweet was not received well by a few people who were of the stance that Vir Das had already caused a lot of damage to the country’s reputation. A user wrote in the comments, “Someone tried to defame India, will ultimately qualified for such a international nominations. Bravo. Ghar ka bhedi”.

Someone tried to defame India, will ultimately qualified for such a international nominations.

Bravo.

Ghar ka bhedi👎 — प्रशांत (@prashant_pash46) November 23, 2021

This tweet seems to have caught the attention of Bollywood actor Richa Chadha as she had the sassiest reply for him. She kept the comeback short and asked him if he is well-versed with the news or not. Have a look.

