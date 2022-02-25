Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp, with Kangana Ranaut as its host is all set to stream live 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player from Sunday, February 27. One controversial contestant, who is all set to show us her real self and that she is more than just what appears in news articles and on social media, is Poonam Pandey.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, just days before entering the reality show being hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the headline-grabbing actress got candid about why she said yes to the show in its first season. She also spoke about it being compared to another reality show – Bigg Boss and whether she was approached for such shows in the past too. Read on.

When asked about saying yes to Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, in its first season as no one knows its potential, Poonam Pandey said, “I mean that is the charm. It is the first season. It is a brand new show. Everyone is taking a seat and are like ‘Oh My God! I want to watch what will happen here.’” She continued, “To get that platform, to be that centre of attention – why wouldn’t ya? Kyu nahi?”

Talking about Lock Upp and Bigg Boss being compared, given that both shows see controversial celebrities staying together in a confined space, Poonam Pandey bluntly said ‘NO’. On being questioned further, she added, “No, because there is zero luxury. You have to literally, literally do tasks to get the basic necessities. For a bed, agar aap apna task kheloge toh aapko apna bed milega nahi toh you have to sleep on the floor! Now that is not like any other reality show. That’s why it is the Lock Upp.”

On being asked if this was the first reality show of its kind to come her way, or if she was approached for shows like Bigg Boss, Poonam Pandey said, “I have been approached from a lot of reality shows, but I think there is nothing like Lock Upp, nothing. “

