Shweta Tiwari is an actress in her 40s but a look at her social media handle is sure to give those in their 20s and early 30s a run for their money. The 42-year-old mother of two – her eldest daughter Palak Tiwari (22) recently debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is a bombshell and her recent shower photoshoot is proof.

Enjoying an Instagram following of over 4.6 million, Shweta is pretty active on social media. Besides pictures with her kids and some professional obligations, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress also post pictures from her different photoshoot, and the latest one is way too s*xy and hot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram a couple of hours ago, Shweta Tiwari shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot done in a bathroom that sees her posing in the shower, on the shower glass, the bathtub rim and more. She captioned the image with only details about the shoot, namely her stylish, designer and venue location.

Talking about her look, Shweta Tiwari showed off her s*xy curves and cleav*ge in a Majestic by Japnah Gambhir gown. The multi-coloured strip gown made the actress look drop-dead gorgeous as she seductively posed and mesmerized all with her wet hairdo and hypnotizing eyes.

When it comes to hair, the actress and her team opted for her black lock to be done in a wettish style, implying she’s in the shower or just done taking in. As for makeup, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress opted for a glammed look consisting of well-done brows, a nude lip shade, some light eye shadow and mascara and some blush. She also opted for nail-paint-free nails.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

BTW, a similar look gown – with the same multi-coloured line pattern but a different next line, cost a whopping ₹58,000 on the designer’s website.

From 1-10, how much would you rate this wet and drenched s*xy shower photoshoot of Shweta Tiwari? Let us know in the comments.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Details Chad Stahelski Direction Style: “He Wants It To Feel Real, He Wants Beautiful Violence”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News