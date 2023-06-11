Shahid Kapoor has been making headlines every now and then as he’s promoting his recently released film ‘Bloody Daddy’ which was released on the OTT platform JioCinema. While the fans and critics are going gaga over his brilliant performance in the film, the actor has been causing quite a stir with his controversial statements in various interviews. In a recent interaction, Shahid remarked on Alia Bhatt becoming a mother, which didn’t go well, with netizens trolling the actor while dragging his wife, Mira Rajput, in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shahid and Alia have worked together in the past in – Shandaar and Udta Punjab. The two are great friends and share a great camaraderie on and off screen. Now talking about his latest interview, Kapoor is now grabbing attention for his remarks on Alia becoming a mother.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor was asked what he would do upon meeting Alia Bhatt. He replied to the host, “Alia is the inquisitive one, so I guess she will be asking the questions. We met recently, and it’s great to hang with her. Now she’s a mother, I can’t believe she’s a mother. When I had worked with her, she was 21. Sometimes, when you spend a lot of time with somebody, and then you’ve not met, you still feel they are that only. Like you don’t feel so much has happened to them.”

The same interaction was then shared on Reddit; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Shahid Kapoor’s remarks on Alia Bhatt, a user commented, “When they married, Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34. Alia is only a year older than Mira.”

Another user commented, “What’s wrong with Mira? She was just 21 and already a Mom? Shahid is absolute nincompoop.”

A third commented, “Someone stop him. Every time he opens his mouth he digs a deeper hole for himself.”

What do you think about netizens trolling Shahid after he made remarks about Alia Bhatt? Tell us in the comments below.

