Kangana Ranaut, the undisputable queen of sass, never fails to put Bollywood and its stars in to spot as she now compares Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar to Mahabharat’s Duryodhana and Shakuni in her latest social media post. The actress allegedly had an affair with Hrithik Roshan, and it took a very ugly turn, and she doesn’t seem to let go of it even after years have passed, not to forget how her fans stood by her all these days for which she even expressed her gratitude.

KJo came under a lot of heat after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, including many others in Bollywood, and Kangana still brings it up in her process of exposing the film industry. As for her alleged love affair, the duo was said to be dating somewhere around 2014; however, nothing is clear about that. For the unversed, previously, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari had plans of making Ramayana with Ranbir in the lead, which did not board well with Kangana and she unleashed her wrath via social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her story section of the Instagram handle to reveal that Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar meddled in her and Hrithik Roshan‘s alleged love affair and played ‘referees’ in their fight, she even went on to compare them with baddies Duryodhan and Shakuni from the Mahabharata. She wrote, “Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi… They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bi**hy and insecure… they refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films … “

Kangana Ranaut, even dragging Sushant Singh Rajput‘s name continued, “Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput… that pushed him to commit suicide… They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight … Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing (cont).”

She further said, “Since I have brought public attention to this kind of spying on me, nasty PR against me and my films such activities have reduced significantly… today I might be in a vulnerable place …. But I take a vow as and when I will be in the position of power I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying and illegal underhand defamation…. These will be enough for them to be behind bars …. Thank you for listening to my ordeal I have been talking about this for more than a decade now recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise, it was next to impossible to work in this industry…”

The Queen actress lastly concluded by saying, “Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts. With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amount of monies in twisting my words and using them against me …. But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed …. Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit … Thanks.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: War 2: Ayan Mukerji Auditioned As Many As 50 Body-Doubles For Hrithik Roshan & Still Isn’t Satisfied? Here’s All That’s Happening Behind The Curtains For Blockbuster In The Making!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News