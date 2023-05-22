Manoj Bajpaaye has been on a promotional spree of his upcoming film ‘Bandaa’ that got mired in controversies even before its release. Recently, the actor was in the news for opening up about when he was heartbroken with Ram Gopal Verma, who had given him a supporting role in Satya. Later, we also reported about the time when he opened up about looking into Amitabh Bachchan’s chest as he didn’t have the courage to look into his eyes. In a recent interview, Bajpayee was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and here’s how he reacted.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor had reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house. His death not only stirred social media but also got other agencies like CBI, NC, ED and others involved.

During his latest interview with Aaj Tak when Manoj Bajpayee was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, he blamed it on industry politics and said that he couldn’t manage the pressure. Manoj Bajpayee told the news channel, “We really became close and he had so much love for me. I would often cook mutton on set and he would always come by to eat. We never knew he would take such a drastic step but he had opened up about his challenges to me,”

Manoj Bajpayee further added, “Industry mein politics humesha hota hai but it gets dirtier as you climb the ladder of success. I never had an issue as I was stubborn and thick-skinned. He wasn’t and thus could not manage the pressure. He had spoken to me about being worried about these things as it affected him.”

“If you want to be a Manoj Bajpayee, there is no politics. But he wanted to be a star and there’s too much competition there. Anyone who enters the field to be a star would try their best to clinch that position. However, he couldn’t bear the same. I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha (was a kid at heart). He could not understand the manipulation that was needed,” added the actor.

