Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, after over two decades, gave their fans the much-needed Karan Arjun moment when they came together in Pathaan and they are now among the biggest superstars in India. SRK and Salman once revealed getting scolded by one of the co-stars in Karan Arjun, which featured Kajol, Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. A video went viral on social media where Shah Rukh could be seen sharing the funny incident.

For the unversed, the film came out in 1995, which is almost three decades ago now, and although we saw the two superstars in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after that yet fans wanted to see that camaraderie back on screen. It will once again be possible since SRK’s character will appear in Salman’s Tiger 3, and there is said to be a film tentatively titled Tiger vs Pathaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video clip from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss went viral where Shah Rukh Khan could be seen sharing the incident from Karan Arjun’s set when they were scolded by their co-star Mamta Kulkarni. It has been posted on Instagram by virat.kohli.addictor.18 where SRK revealed how during the shoot of their song Bhangra Paa Le Mamta scolded them for allegedly getting the steps wrong as per the clip and even after the director Rakesh Roshan gave it a thumbs up she insisted that they were wrong somehow.

Mamta Kulkarni later called Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but only the former obliged to go and listen to her; as he went the actress asked them to do it right the next time. SRK recalled her saying, “Kal se rehearsal kar ke aaya karo… kyunki unko laga humne gaana kharab kiya.” He added that he and Salman both practised the steps a lot and on the next shoot, both the actors got it right while got it wrong. Check out the viral clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V I R A T K O H L I (@virat.kohli.addictor.18)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Explained The Difference Between A Star & An Actor To Nawazuddin Siddiqui With A Weird Reference, “Main Gh*nta Sui Mein Dhaaga Nahi Daalunga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News