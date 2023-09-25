The Real Kabaddi League Season 3 is off to a scintillating start, and on Day 3, the excitement reached new heights as popular singer Aastha Gill graced the event with her electrifying performance. The star performer brought her latest single, “Kyun,” to life on the stage, captivating the audience with her sensational act. Not only did she steal the show with her rocking performance, but she also proved to be a lucky charm for her team, the Aravali Eagles, who secured a thrilling victory.

In a nail-biting clash that had spectators at the edge of their seats, the Aravali Eagles faced off against the Shekhawat Kings. The intense battle saw both teams giving it their all, with remarkable displays of skill, strategy, and teamwork. The final score of 50-47 favored the Aravali Eagles, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

What made this victory even more special was Aastha Gill’s role as the promoter of the Aravali Eagles. Her presence not only added star power to the event but also seemed to infuse the team with an extra dose of motivation. It was clear that she was not just a performer but also a passionate supporter of Kabaddi.

Speaking about the electrifying evening set by Aastha Gill, Mr. Shubham Choudhary, Founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited and CEO of Real Kabaddi, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We wanted to provide an entertaining night that the players and audiences will remember for a long time. The teams have been practicing hard for the past few days, and we are sure that as the tournament progresses, we are going to witness some great matches.”

Indeed, the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 has already seen some unforgettable encounters. In one of the most thrilling matches of the day, Singh Soorma managed to maintain their 100% win record as they narrowly defeated the Chambal Pirates. The final score of 37-35 highlighted the intensity of the contest, with both teams giving it their all.

In the second game of the day, the Bikana Riders had a more comfortable time on the mat as they secured their second win in the league by defeating the Mewar Monks with a score of 48-32. This victory showcased the Riders’ dominance and their potential to be a formidable force in the competition.

As the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 continues to unfold, it is evident that the passion, determination, and skill displayed by both players and teams are making this season one for the record books. With electrifying performances by Aastha Gill who is known for her songs like Buzz, DJ Waley Babu and others with Badshah and intense matches that keep fans on the edge of their seats, there’s no doubt that this season will go down as one of the most memorable in the history of the league.

Fans and enthusiasts can look forward to more action-packed matches, celebrity appearances, and moments that will keep them glued to their screens. Whether you are a Kabaddi aficionado or simply someone who enjoys thrilling sports entertainment, the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 has something for everyone.

So, mark your calendars, and be sure not to miss out on the excitement and drama that this season of Kabaddi has in store. With Aastha Gill’s unforgettable performance and the teams giving their all, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates from the Real Kabaddi League!

