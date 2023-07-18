Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were once upon a time most sought after couple as they displayed a crackling chemistry in Farhan Akhtar’s Don. They did several gigs together as they wanted to be seen together as much as they could. From performing at shows together to hosting them, they pulled it all to present themselves as a fiery on-screen pair. During that era, they once pulled off a vulgar act not even close to hilarious in an attempt to troll Vidya Balan, calling it funny.

During an awards show, SRK & PCJ, performed together to ‘honour’ that year’s superhit film The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan, Tushar Kapoor, Emran Haashmi, Naseruddin Shah, and others. To talk about the film, the Don actors took a humurous route however the humour in their act would be quite debatable.

During Zee Cine Awards Show in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra danced to a parody of Vidya Balan’s song Ohh Laa Laa. The song had lyrics like, “Body mein charbi badhaayi hai, khaa khaa badhaayi hai kahaan kahaan.” The song had Priyanka Chopra, dressed as Vidya with a bulked up physique, more than required using funny props. As they danced to a spoof, the Pathaan actor told the Citadel actress, pretending to be Silk Smitha, Balan’s character from the Dirty Picture, “Jab Milan Luthria ne tumhe sign kiya tha to role mein wazan daalne ko bola tha, wazan mein role nahi.”

Priyanka Chopra further takes some more non-hilarious jibes telling SRK, “Tumhe Holi khelne ka man to hai lekin tumhari pichkari mein dum nahi hai.” SRK was probably playing Naseeruddin Shah’s part from the film. They later went on to call the film Gandi Picture, also as a part of their joke. However, the clip was recently shared on a Reddit thread and Redditors called out the two superstars for fat-shaming Vidya Balan.

A user wrote, “I repeat srk and pc deserved each other I mean their most shameless celebrities I have ever seen.” Another comment read, “Poor Vidya. Had to smile and sit through this crap!” A third Redditor wrote, “Incredibly offputting, hoping they don’t get away with nonsense like this nowadays publicly, bullying for the sake of “comedy”, gross.”

Some even pointed out, “This just sounds like they were jealous of her film being a success and couldn’t fathom why, as it didn’t match their standards of vanity…” While one user called out SRK’s feminism and wrote, “SRK himself is a fake feminist or else he’d not have thrown Aishwarya out of Chalte Chalte.” One more user commented, “Almost everyone has fat-shamed Vidya in BW. F*cking sad man. She wasn’t even “fat” back then.”

You can watch the crass and horrible act here. However, maybe this was how the old era in Bollywood looked!

