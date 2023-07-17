Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor has often made headlines. The father-son duo has often made headlines for the sweet and sour bond they shared. After suffering from leukaemia for two years, the late actor passed away on April 30, 2020. During the last few months, the star was surrounded by his son RK. The father-son made sure to spend quality time before he left for the heavenly adobe.

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor’s relationship wasn’t an ordinary one. While they were not the best of friends to each other but stay by each other’s side whenever needed. Currently, RK is father to daughter Raha Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt.

Rishi Kapoor in his Book Khullam Khulla has opened up about his father-son relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The late actor had written how deeply he regretted not being his son’s friend. He had further revealed that he’s friendly to his mother, Neetu Kapoor, but he missed out on being a friend to his son.

Rishi Kapoor wrote in his book, “The distance that exists between us is similar to the one between my father and me. Ranbir and I see each other through this space but can’t feel each other. At least, I can’t. There are times when I feel I’ve missed out on being a friend to my son. I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be. In one of his interviews, Ranbir said, ‘My father is not a friend. He is a father. I can’t backslap him and joke around with him.’ He is a friend to Neetu but not to me, and that’s something I deeply regret.”

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, who gave forewords for the book wrote, “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.”

