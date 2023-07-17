Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest heartthrob in the country and has a massive fan following. As the actor has performed a varied range of roles on the screen, he is one of the most talented superstars of the generation. However, along with his list of power-packed performances, Ranbir had a long list of romantic partners in his life until he got settled with Alia Bhatt. However, before getting married, things were not easy as they seem now.

His marriage was a shock and heartbreaking event for all his lovely beautiful female fans. After being in a relationship with A-Lister actresses of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, his name was quite often linked with every second female co-star of his.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on the Koffee With Karan season 7, Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by Ranveer Singh as they spilt beans on p*rn, love and hooking up. For the Barfi actor, casual s*x was no less than m*sturbation as it does not involve emotions. “If there is no love during s*x, then it’s like m*sturbation. In fact, it is worse than m*sturbation,” said the actor bluntly.

Later in the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor said that he finds p*rn to be an unhealthy practice. He added, “P*rn is not good. It is violent and unhealthy and dark.” Following the statement, Ranveer Singh was beside him and so amused by RK’s point of view that he promptly replied, “You’re watching the wrong kind of p*rn, bro.”

In the past, Ranbir was not the kind of actor who would shy from talking about his s*x life, as he once revealed when he lost his virginity. In an earlier interview with a magazine, he revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 15 as he said, “I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity”.

Let us know what do you think about Ranbir Kapoor and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Sunny Deol Allegedly Strangled Anil Kapoor After His Name Was Sidelined In A Film Poster Starring The Two & AK Spit On Him During A Shoot As A Revenge, Here’s What Happened Then! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News