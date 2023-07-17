Sonam Kapoor is a huge name in Bollywood, comes from a reputed family, and happens to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter. She’s now settled in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and is currently focusing on the upbringing of her little munchkin Vayu. Earlier today, Sonam was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking stylish in an oversized suit, but her appearance didn’t sit well with netizens who are trolling the actress on social media while dragging Brad Pitt in the comment. Scroll below to take a look!

Sonam is the OG fashionista of Bollywood and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her style affair. She has over 35 million followers on Instagram and often treats them with gorgeous pictures of herself.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Sonam Kapoor made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport in a comfy oversized suit and stole the show with her down-to-earth personality and radiant smile.

She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a bag. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared her video; scroll below to take a look:

Reacting to her look, a user trolled her on Instagram and wrote, “She was in Wimbledon for final and no one even cared🤣🤣🤣🤣… She was asking Brad Pitt for selfie and he was looking other way 😂”

Another user commented, “She thinks that she is a Hollywood star 😂😂😂”

A third commented, “Khali sir ka suit hai yea to 🥶”

A fourth commented, “Berozgaar aayi zero looks + zero acting skills but still surviving all thanks to Mr Anil Kapoor 😂”

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s stylish appearance earlier today? Tell us in the space below.

