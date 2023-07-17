Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor are two superstars who interestingly made their film debuts in the same year. While Sunny entered the film world with Amrita Singh in a love story titled Betaab, AK made his debut with Woh Saat Din. Betaab was the second highest-grossing film of that year after Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie, Woh Saat Din, received critical acclaim. However, no one argued over the fact that both the films gave this industry two rising superstars.

So one day, someone decided to cast these two superstars together, and the film was titled Joshilaay! When they were signed together for the film, Anil Kapoor had attained stardom unmatchable with his Shekhar Kapur’s film Mr. India & Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan. AK was the next superstar in the making. Joshilaay was offered to them in 1989. The poster launch of the film irked Sunny Paaji, a critical name with films like Damini in his portfolio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the poster of the said film had Anil Kapoor’s name above Sunny Deol, which did not go down well with the Gadar actor. However, he did not make a scene out of it and might have decided not to work with him again. Later, they were cast yet again in Ram-Avatar, and during the shoot, Sunny Deol could not control his anger about what happened in the past.

Lokmat Times reported that during the shooting of one such scene where Sunny Paaji’s dhaai kilo ka haath had to grab Anil Kapoor’s neck, the Gadar actor furiously strangled him, choking him for breath. Later it was reported that AK was gasping for oxygen after the scene. However, none confirmed if such a scene was created or not. But the old era of the cinema is synonymous with rivalries and gossip!

So this feud story did not die with the strangling episode. Later, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol were yet again cast together for a film called Inteqaam, which was being made by their common friend, and they came together. It was reported that Anil Kapoor allegedly said his dialogues while spitting on his co-star. He did not stop it even when the Gadar actor informed about the same. This enraged him yet again, and he grabbed AK’s collar.

Once again, the film crew had to intervene to calm down the Angry Young Men, however, the two never starred together again. However, Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay Deol did star opposite Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor in Aisha. But even they ended up on bad terms. It seems like Kapoors and Deols are not meant to be!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Fawad Khan Reimagined As Hunky Batman By An AI Artist But Gets Trolled Massively Online, Netizens React: “He Can Play Corona Wala Bat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News