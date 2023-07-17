Fawad Khan is one of the most famous names in the Pakistani entertainment industry and has done commendable work over the years. He has also been a part of a few Bollywood films and enjoys a huge fan following here in India as well. On to the series of new events, an AI artist has reimagined Fawad as hunky Batman but is getting massively trolled online by netizens while also drawing comparisons with Christian Bale, who once played the famous DC character. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Khan has over a million followers on Instagram and often treats his fans with lovely pictures of himself. The actor is quite popular among females, and we don’t blame them but his ‘good looks, good looks and good looks.’ Haha!

ScoopWhoop took to their Instagram handle and shared a picture of Fawad Khan donning the get-up of Bruce Wayne’s Batman. The picture labelled the actor as ‘Knights Of Karachi’, and he looks dashing as ever in the photo.

Take a look at his picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

Reacting to Fawad Khan’s picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Christian Bale is our Batman. No one else”

Another user commented, “Batman with the debt”

A third user commented, “I’m Broke man!!”

A fourth commented, “He can play corona wala bat, but not batman”

While social media is divided into the reactions to the picture, we totally loved him as Batman. What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the space below.

