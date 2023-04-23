The Flash coming to theatres next month, has been one of the most controversial and anticipated projects for a long time. As the DC movie will be finally making its way to the theatres, the Ezra Miller starrer is said to be a semi-transition between Zack Snyder’s story and the new narrative under DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Additionally, a new rumour circulating on the internet provides an update on whether or not fans will see Christian Bale return as Batman in The Flash.

With Ben Affleck making his final appearance as Caped Crusader from the DCEU and Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman on the front, the audiences are pretty hyped for the movie. However, it would be an injustice if we forget Christian Bale’s Batman, who should be in the movie joining forces with the other DC heroes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to an insider, Geeks Worldwide’s KC Walsh, Christian Bale’s Batman from The Dark Knight trilogy will not appear in The Flash movie. When asked about Bales’s appearance as Caped Crusader inclusion in the story, Walsh quickly and firmly replied with “100% no.” The insider continued by responding to another fan hoping for Nolan’s Batman to be involved with The Flash, hinting that he “gave a clue” about which hero is set to make a cameo appearance.

However, the reason Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader from the Dark Knight trilogy to not appear in The Flash could be said as it was arguably the most realistic and grounded universe of any Batman to date. It would not be able to fit into the multi-dimensional and time-travelling story being told in Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

Not to forget, even the actor himself said that he won’t return to take on the Batman suit until director Christopher Nolan is involved in the project. Also, the director has always been against his characters not being a part of a multiverse or team-up sort of thing.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s True Friendship Blossoms As Gigi Hadid, After Ryan Reynolds, Unfollows Joe Alwyn On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News