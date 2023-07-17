Akshay Kumar Once Made The Internet Go ‘WTF’ Saying, “When I Was Working With Karisma, Kareena Was So Young I Would Lift Her Up & Play With Her”, Netizens Tagged Him As “Creepy”

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are an on-screen couple who won hearts with Bewafaa, Ajnabee, and recently with their chemistry in Good Newwz. Interestingly, the Khiladi actor has not only romanced Kareena but has also romanced his elder sister Karisma Kapoor on-screen in many films. However, while Akshay put this fact, he did not contemplate how to put it through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor, in an interview, then decided to talk about his collaboration with the Kapoor sisters and made a bizarre statement with that smiling face and giggle, as if it was the most appropriate statement to make.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times back in 2019, Akshay Kumar said, “When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine!” His statement made the internet go WTF? When it was shared, people had bizarre reactions to this awkward statement. A user wrote, “That’s nothing to be proud of you creep.” Another comment read, “Ew, that sounded so gross.”

A screenshot of the statement was shared by a Reddit thread on BollyBlindsNGossips where people discussed how gross the statement was. A Redditor commented, “Wtf is wrong with him? I am not one to harshly criticize the age gap but these kind of statements are just creepy!” Another comment read, “Is he glorifying the age gap???” One more user wrote, “Just one sentence- what the actual F*ck.”

Another user pointed out that it was not the age but rather the statement which made the whole point gross and wrote, “The age difference isn’t too crazy but why would you even say that.”

You can read the Reddit thread here.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have starred in a string of films which include Talash, Tashan, Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Gabbar Is Back, Ajnabee, not necessarily in the order of their release years. They were last seen together in Raj Mehta’s dramedy Good Newwz where they played a couple trying to conceive. Yes, the girl whom Akshay Kumar played with when she was a child!

For more such awkward revelations, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sunny Deol Allegedly Strangled Anil Kapoor After His Name Was Sidelined In A Film Poster Starring The Two & AK Spit On Him During A Shoot As A Revenge, Here’s What Happened Then! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News