Animal Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor has been making the right kind of noise with the release of his latest film. The film co-stars an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol among others. After making a blockbuster opening on Day 1, the film has been on the spree of breaking records. Despite marking a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been leading the race.

While it has taken the box office by storm and continues to do so, it is also receiving criticism from a section of social media users for glorifying masculinity and misogyny. Recently, we reported about Bollywood lyricist and poet Swanand Kirkire who slammed RK’s character, while Anurag Kashyap was seen bashing the haters as he came out in support of the film.

As per the early trends flowing in, Animal has made an extraordinary earning on the fifth day of its release. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor starrer has made a collection of Rs 38-40 crore in all languages. With the latest numbers, its collection now stands in the range of Rs 284.23-286.23 crore for Day 5.

It collected Rs 44.57 crore yesterday (all languages ), i.e., Day 4. For the unversed, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 246.23 crore net India in all languages and a gross of Rs 290.55 crore in India in the first four days. Along with collecting Rs 134.45 crore from overseas markets, it has made a total collection of Rs 425 crore worldwide.

Speaking about the day-wise collection of Animal’s Hindi version, it earned Rs 54.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 58.37 crore on Day 2, and Rs 63.46 crore and Rs 40.06 crore on Days 3 and 4, respectively.

Meanwhile, Animal’s production company, T-Series, recently called its Monday collections the biggest of all time. Sharing Ranbir Kapoor’s poster with 40.06 crore written on it, they wrote, “The Biggest Monday of All time. #AnimalHuntBegins,” as the caption box.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Animal’s exorbitant collection? Do let us know.

