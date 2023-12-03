After collecting 6.25 crores on Friday, Sam Bahadur saw growth on Saturday as 9 crores more came in. That’s a growth of around 40%, and the fact remains that had this been a solo release then the collections could have comfortably doubled as it would have run uninterrupted. In fact, the growth could have been better even if the competition was lesser, but with a monster like Animal in front of it, which is scoring half-centuries with ease on every passing day, it’s a relatively lesser jump for Sam Bahadur.

Still, the fact remains that there is a jump, and that’s good enough since it would have been tough even to survive, and here, the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is managing to stand on its own. The trend is like it was for OMG 2, which came in the face of Gadar 2. Yes, that film was collecting a bit more, and then Gadar 2 was also not as momentous as Animal. However, at least it’s managing to see an increase in footfalls, and that pretty much indicates that there would be further growth coming on Sunday as well.

Of course, a double-digit score on Saturday would have had a good ring to it, as the film. sam Bahadur deserves to have a good overall run. That will come today for sure, but what one looks forward to is another 40%-50% jump. It would be tough as that means a score of 14-15 crores today. However, given the kind of costs involved, if this number comes in, then it would be a much more comfortable positioning at the box office for this Meghna Gulzar film which currently stands at 15.25 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

