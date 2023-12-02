Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has surrendered almost, and while the film currently stands at 282.08 crore, it seems impossible to touch the 300 crore mark with Animal’s arrival. However, despite a number so underwhelming, Bhaijaan has achieved a unique record that might have gone unnoticed.

As the Tiger threequel stands at 282.08 crore, it has surpassed the highest-grossing threequel of Bollywood – Dhoom 3! The film, starring Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif, collected 280.25 crores at the box office.

Surpassing this number, Tiger 3 has now become the highest-grossing threequel. Interestingly, the Tiger franchise is also the highest-grossing franchise in Hindi, beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Currently, the Tiger franchise stands at 819.08 crore.

It was expected that with Tiger 3’s rampage, Salman Khan would cross the 1000 crore box office with his franchise, but that obviously has not happened and will not definitely happen. As the Khan superstar settles for this consolation price, have a look at the collection of the top 5 threequel films in Bollywood.

Tiger 3 – 282.08 Crore

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel collected 44.50 crore on the opening day. The film was expected to maintain the pace, but it failed to touch the 150 crore mark, finishing the first weekend at 148.50 crore.

Dhoom 3 – 280.25 Crore

The YRF franchise was one of the first to offer an adrenaline rush. Dhoom 3 opened at 36 crore and collected 107 crore over the weekend. Despite criticism, it collected 280 crore in its lifetime and failed to reach the 300 crore mark.

Krrish 3 – 240.50 Crore

Hrithik Roshan‘s sci-fi film was a rage amongst kids. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the film collected 25.50 crore on the opening day and 72.8 crore on the first weekend. It also starred Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi.

Race 3 – 169 Crore

Salman Khan entered the franchise after Saif Ali Khan led two films that were loved by the audiences. Interestingly, while Katrina Kaif starred in the first film, she took an exit and handed the baton to Deepika Padukone for the second film, who did not take an interest in the third part and passed it. The film opened at 29.17 crore and collected 106.47 crore in the weekend.

Total Dhamaal – 154.3 Crore

The comedy franchise helmed by Indra Kumar has been loved all three times. The threequel has a cast makeover, with Madhuri Dixit taking center stage. The film opened at 16.5 crore and collected 62.40 crore in the weekend.

Now, as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has taken the spot for the highest-grossing threequel in Bollywood, it would be interesting to see if Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again could surpass this number!

