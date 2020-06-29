Bulbbul Director Anvita Dutt EXCLUSIVE On Hinduphobia Debate: “If They Feel It, It’s Fine”

Starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, Netflix’s latest offering Bulbbul has been receiving amazing reviews. Writer-director Anvita Dutt who is been applauded for her unconventional tale joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. Read on!

Bulbbul while being applauded for the finesse in the story, has also grabbed some not so happy eyeballs. Since the release, quite a few netizens have tagged the Anushka Sharma Produced film as Hinduphobic and ‘too feministic’. Talking about the same exclusively is Anvita Dutt.

When asked about the allegation, and if she is aware, Bulbbul writer-director Anvita Dutt said, “You know fortunately I am not on social media. I have just gotten on to Instagram because my film has to be promoted. Everyone has an opinion and everyone has a right to have an opinion. If they feel there’s too much feminism, it’s fine, it’s their opinion. If they feel it’s Hindu phobic, fine. But that doesn’t mean that it is so. What is too much feminism? To me, Bulbbul is a human story, and being humanist also means you are a feminist.”

“It’s like saying there is too much love in a love story, there’s too much crime in a crime story. See, first of all, how much is too much? It is just a story, it says the things that it wants to say because those are the things that I say. Because I am a person who is not on social media, doesn’t voice her opinion loudly, Bulbbul also doesn’t voice it’s opinion loudly. Because that is not who I am. It is what you want it to be,” Anvita Dutt added.

Meanwhile, Bulbbul that stars Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay alongside Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary released on Netflix on June 24.

