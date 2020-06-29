Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Director Shares The FIRST LOOK Of Gokuldham Society Post Lockdown & We Can’t Wait More

Are you missing the Gokuldham society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Director Malav Rajda paid a visit to the sets and clicked some photos with the world-famous building of Mumbai. It’s a treat for the fans and his caption is the icing on the cake.

It’s been 3 months since we’ve seen no new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But since last few days, with the influence of Unlock 1, makers have been trying to get permission from the Government to resume the shoot of TV shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is surely one of the earliest shows which will resume the shoot. The fans can’t wait for the show to get the new episodes but till then, Director Malav Rajda is teasing them with these pictures and caption.

In the multiple photos shared by Malav, we can see him posing in front of Gokuldham Society. This looks like a test visit by the crew before they start the shooting. Malav captioned the photos as, “Just a visit to the sets. Friends, the shooting has not started. But hopefully, it (shooting) will (start) soon. No dates decided yet.”

Meanwhile, we recently revealed some interesting deets about Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is a sculptor by profession. Apart from acting, he also loves to invest a lot of time in sculpting. Interestingly, he was one of the leading members in the making of Gujarat’s Jhanki, which was displayed during the Republic Day parade held in Delhi.

Apart from Jhanki, Mayur Vakani was also involved in the carving of PM Narendra Modi’s statue. Reportedly, the statue of beloved PM was auctioned at a whopping price of around 4 crores.

