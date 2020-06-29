Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan is one of the most popular reality shows in India. No doubt, its craze among the masses has given the show 13 successful seasons. Bigg Boss is now gearing up for its 14th season and earlier we heard how the preparations to get contestants on board have started.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have affected the fate of this reality show as well. Reportedly, the Salman Khan hosted show is expected to get delayed as the pandemic situation still looks far from coming to an end. It has been said that the season 14’s contestants will have both celebs and commoners. The house and it’s inside will be properly sanitized to avoid infections.

A source has been quoted as saying to a portal by Bollywood Life, “While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set as well as the items inside the house will be sanitised.”

Bigg Boss 13 remains as one of the most controversial seasons of all time as it had several contestants like Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla who hit the news headlines every day. Bigg Boss 13 was won by Sidharth Shukla.

